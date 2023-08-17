Michael Cera Says He Was a “Little Depressed” Once ‘Scott Pilgrim vs. the World’ Filming Wrapped: “Sad to Lose It”

Michael Cera is revealing he had “so much fun” filming 2010’s Scott Pilgrim vs. the World that it was difficult for him once production wrapped.

In an interview with GQ, posted on YouTube Wednesday, the Barbie actor said while it was a long shoot for the Edgar Wright-directed movie, spending around nine months on set, he had such a great time with his fellow castmembers.

“We just had the greatest vibe with everybody,” he recalled. “I think that trickled down from Edgar and the energy that he was creating. We all got to rehearse together and spend a lot of time together before we even started making the movie.”

In the film, based on the graphic novel series Scott Pilgrim by Bryan Lee O’Malley, Cera’s Scott Pilgrim, a bass guitarist for a garage-rock band, must battle his new girlfriend’s seven evil exes to win her heart and a competition for a record deal.

The Superbad actor said that by the end of the filming, he felt like, “This is my world, this is my group of friends” and hoped it was “always going to be this way.” But once he realized that everyone was going their own way to work on other projects, he admitted that he “was a little depressed.”

“It all just goes away, and you’re like, ‘Where did everybody go?'” the actor added.

As he got older, he started to accept that it was just how the industry works. But Cera said he was still “sad to lose it” and “could have kept making that [Scott Pilgrim vs. the World] forever, even though it was exhausting.”

On Wednesday, a new teaser dropped for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, an upcoming Netflix animated series. The cast of the 2010 movie also returned to voice their original roles in the anime, including Cera. The show’s eight episodes drop Nov. 17 on Netflix.