Michael De Luca, Pamela Abdy to Receive Milestone Award at 2023 PGA Awards

The Producers Guild of America (PGA) will honor film producers Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy with the Milestone Award at the 2023 PGA Awards.

The duo will accept the accolade, which is the PGA’s most prestigious honor, at the 34th annual awards show on Feb. 25 at The Beverly Hilton.

The Milestone Award recognizes those who made historic contributions to the entertainment industry. Most recently, George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy were honored with the award, and other recipients include Louis B. Mayer, Walt Disney, Alfred Hitchcock, Steven Spielberg, Bob Iger, Sherry Lansing, Clint Eastwood, Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, James Cameron, Ted Sarandos, Donna Langley and more.

“We are so grateful and humbled by this incredible honor. We want to thank Stephanie, Donald and every member of our precious family of Producers at the PGA, an organization we hold in the highest esteem for its tireless work in maintaining the very integrity of what it means to be a producer,” Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy said in a joint statement. “We also are especially thankful to all the filmmakers and storytellers over the years who’ve allowed us to be part of their artistic journey. We wouldn’t be here without each and every one of them.”

PGA Presidents Stephanie Allain and Donald De Line added: “Michael and Pam are an incredible team, excelling as both trusted creative producers and successful studio heads. As individual producers, they’re responsible for some of the most celebrated and memorable films of the 21st century. Together, their instincts and talent for producing mid-budget studio titles has proven these films can still attract a theatrical audience. They are so deserving of this award and we can’t wait to honor them as they start their new roles with Warner Bros.”

Currently, De Luca and Pamela Abdy serve as co-chairs and CEOs of Warner Bros. Picture Group. Prior to that, De Luca served as MGM’s Motion Picture Group Chairman as well as president and COO of New Line Productions and as Dreamworks’ Head of Production. He’s been nominated three times for an Academy Award for best picture (for The Social Network, Moneyball and Captain Phillips) as well as three times for an Emmy. He’s also been nominated four times for a Producers Guild of America award. Additionally, De Luca produced the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise.

Before Warner Bros., Abdy served as MGM’s Motion Picture Group president, where she oversaw films like House of Gucci, Licorice Pizza, Thirteen Lives and the upcoming Creed 3. She also served as partner and head of film at Makeready, president of production at New Regency and executive vice president at Paramount Pictures.