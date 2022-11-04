AFM: Michael Douglas Teams with Son Cameron on ‘Blood Knot’ (Exclusive)

Oscar-winner Michael Douglas and son Cameron will share the screen in the upcoming family drama Blood Knot, playing a father and son trying to mend their broken relationship.

The Wall Street and Ant Man and the Wasp star and his oldest son last appeared together in Fred Schepisi’s 2003 dramedy It Runs in The Family, a film that also starred Michael’s father and Cameron’s grandfather, Kirk Douglas.

Cameron Douglas has starred in such films as National Lampoon’s Adam & Eve (2005) and action drama Loaded (2008), but is arguably better known for his much-publicised arrests for drug dealing and possession. In 2010 he was sentenced to five years in prison for heroin possession and dealing methamphetamine and cocaine. At the time, Michael Douglas took the blame for his son’s behaviour, saying he had been “a bad father.” Since his release, Cameron has published a book, Long Way Home, on his experiences with drug addiction and prison, and has returned to acting, appearing in Michelle Danner’s thriller The Runner (2021).

In Blood Knot, Michael Douglas plays a father who, in an attempt to reconnect with his estranged son, invites him to to Puerto Rico to compete in a father-son fishing competition. TV director Howard Deutch (Empire, Young Sheldon) will direct the adaptation of Bob Rich’s book Looking Through Water, based on a script by Rowdy Herrington (Road House).

Deutch described the film as a movie “about redemption, love, and forgiveness. About several generations of a family brought together and torn apart by mystery, murder, and true confessions.”

Screen Media, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, has picked up worldwide rights for the project, which its sales division Foresight Unlimited will pitch to buyers at the AFM.

Stan Spry and Eric Scott Woods of Cartel Pictures will produce Blood Knot together with Robert Mitas. Screen Media’s David Fannon and Seth Needle will serve as executive producers, along with Foresight Unlimited’s Tamara Birkemoe and David Nagelberg.

The deal for the project was negotiated by Seth Needle on behalf of Screen Media and by Stan Spry on behalf of Cartel.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Nov. 4 daily issue at the American Film Market.