Michael J. Fox Gets Candid About Battle With Parkinson’s Disease During Height of His Career in ‘Still’ Doc Trailer

The newly released trailer for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie depicts the infamous actor’s life and legacy through photos and archival footage from his films, interviews, sets and more.

The Oscar-winning Davis Guggenheim-directed documentary recounts Fox’s story from the beginning as a child to when he found success in Hollywood in the 80s to battling Parkinson’s disease after being diagnosed at 29. It features clips from his many iconic films, from Family Ties to Teen Wolf and Back to the Future, as well as footage from celebratory and significant moments throughout his personal life.

In the trailer released Thursday, Fox also recalls the moment he first discovered Parkinson’s disease symptoms, when he woke up one morning and noticed his pinky finger was “auto-animated.” He explained how he tried to hide from it all amid the height of his career, but that “all those years of hiding was shaking me awake.”

“To deny that part of me that wants to continue to go on and do things is to quit,” he said in the trailer. “This is what I am. I’m a tough son of a bitch.”

In January, at The Hollywood Reporter Studio at Sundance Film Festival, Fox said he gave Guggenheim total creative freedom with the movie and didn’t want to censor any of the film’s source material.

“I was surprised, pretty early on, [the legal team] came to me and they said, ‘You can put in the contract that you have three things you can strike.’ And I said, ‘No! Just go shoot the movie. Make the movie,” he explained. “It’s not a movie about me getting three things that you can’t say about me. It’s a movie about my life, and if we’re going to be real about it, let the filmmakers have access to that.'”

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie premieres May 12 on Apple TV+. Watch the trailer below.