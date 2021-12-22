Michael Keaton Joining ‘Batgirl’

Michael Keaton is answering the Batsignal once again.

The actor has joined Batgirl, the HBO Max film from Warner Bros. and DC centering on fan-favorite hero Barbara Gordon. Keaton is expected to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman, which he originated in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman and played again in 1992’s Batman Returns.

Keaton is also reprising his role in The Flash, starring Ezra Miller and due in theaters Nov. 4, 2022.

Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are directing Batgirl, which has In the Heights’ Leslie Grace set to star as Barbara Gordon, the hero and daughter of Commissioner Jim Gordon. The movie is already in production, shooting in London. J.K. Simmons, reprising his role as Commissioner Gordon from Justice League, and Brendan Fraser also are in the cast.

When news broke in June 2020 that Keaton was returning as the Dark Knight in The Flash, The Hollywood Reporter noted it was possible he could become akin to Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — a mentor figure who appears in multiple projects.

The first look at Keaton back in the Batsuit was teased in October during DC FanDome, the online convention dedicated to all things DC. Keaton has had a complicated relationship with Batman, at points in his career distancing himself from the character. He earned an Oscar nomination for 2014’s Birdman, where he played an actor that once starred in superhero movies.

No release date has been set for Batgirl.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Batgirl would be a theatrical release.