Michael Keaton Says His Batman Suit Still Fits After 30 Years

He’s Batman.

Michael Keaton dropped by The Late Show on Tuesday to mainly discuss his new Hulu limited series Dopesick, but host Stephen Colbert could not help himself and asked the Oscar-nominated actor about reprising his most iconic role.

Keaton said his work as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the upcoming Flash film had concluded and assured that the Batsuit still fit after more than 30 years when Colbert jokingly asked if he needed to be “let out.”

“Svelte as ever,” Keaton said of his physique. “Same dimensions. Same fitting.”

Noting that it was “great” to play Batman one more time, Keaton joked, “I don’t know how many there are, like 77 Batmans. They think they should form their own union.”

Keaton first played the character in 1989’s Batman and reprised the role in 1992’s Batman Returns. Both he and director Tim Burton left that franchise after those two pictures.

In the upcoming DC film, the Flash (played by Ezra Miller) time travels and, in doing so, alters timelines. Ben Affleck will also appear as his version of Batman.

Keaton joked in a previous interview with Jimmy Kimmel that he sports the Batsuit now and then around the house. “If I am just feeling insecure enough, I will slip into the suit. It just makes me feel a whole lot better,” he told Kimmel. “I will walk around the neighborhood a little bit. By the way, when things around here get a little bit nervous-making, I just put the suit on, and boy, things straighten the fuck up.”

The Flash is due in theaters Nov. 4, 2022.

Watch the Keaton’s Late Show segment below.