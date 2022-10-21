Michael Shannon, Kiersey Clemons, Barbie Ferreira to Star in Drag Comedy Drama ‘The Young King’

Michael Shannon is set to appear in drag comedy drama The Young King alongside Justice League‘s Kiersey Clemons and Euphoria breakout and Nope star Barbie Ferreira.

The film, set in the drag king scene of ’90s Las Vegas, will mark the feature directorial debut of Larin Sullivan (Anatomy: Soul, Dive), who also wrote the script, and has landed Justin Tranter (Happiest Season, A Star Is Born), the Grammy- and Golden Globe-nominated songwriter known for his work with Britney Spears, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and many others, as executive music producer. Tranter will also create original music for the film, which is being produced by Corporate Witchcraft’s Kim Bailey and Isabel Marden, in addition to Clemons.

The Young King will start production in Q1 2023 in Las Vegas. Mister Smith Entertainment is launching international sales and will present the project to buyers at the upcoming AFM, with WME Independent handling North American rights.

The film will follow Jules (Clemons), an aspiring drag king who comes to Las Vegas to reconnect with her estranged dad Mick (Shannon), and to make her debut performance in America’s biggest drag king revue. A legendary gambler and part-time children’s party clown, Mick is less than excited to see his daughter’s masculine ambitions and suit-wearing, or her chasing after Ronnie (Ferreira), a no-nonsense dancer who he frequents regularly. During a whirlwind weekend, Jules and Mick’s worlds collide.

Billed as one of few movies delving into the drag king world, the project has received support from GLAAD, Sundance Institute, IFP’s Project Forum, Tribeca Film Institute and Inside Out Toronto.

“We are delighted to present Larin’s fresh twist on a classic Vegas story by shining a light on the drag king scene, which has rarely, if ever, been explored on the big screen,” said Mister Smith Entertainment CEO David Garrett. “Led by our stellar cast, this is an incredibly emotional father-daughter story that will resonate with buyers and audiences.”

