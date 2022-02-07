Michael Shannon’s Joseph McCarthy Biopic Sells Globally Ahead of European Film Market

McCarthy, the upcoming biopic about infamous U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy from director Václav Marhoul and starring Michael Shannon, has sold multiple international deals ahead of the virtual European Film Market.

HanWay, which launched the project at the American Film Market in 2021, has closed a multi-territory deal with Vértice Cine (Italy, Spain, Portugal and Latin America). Further deals include The Jokers (France), Paradiso (Benelux), Icon (Australia & New Zealand), Tohokushinsha (Japan), Arna Media (CIS), Front Row (Middle East), Bir (Turkey), Cinemania (former Yugoslavia) and Shaw (Singapore). HanWay Films is handling international sales and CAA Media Finance is overseeing the U.S sale.

The first feature to look at the man behind McCarthyism, McCarthy will look to understand what drove a lawyer and decorated former U.S. Marine down an unprecedented path of demagoguery, show-trials and venomous populism, providing a look into this dangerously enigmatic figure, as well as the real powers behind the throne.

McCarthy is in pre-production and will start shooting fall 2022 in Prague with Emilia Clarke, Dane DeHaan and Scoot McNairy starring alongside Shannon. Tom O’Connor (The Hitman’s Bodyguard franchise, The Courier) wrote the original screenplay.

The film is produced by Zach Studin together with O’Connor. Rick McCallum, producer of the three Star Wars films The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith will executive produce.

Heads of department include award-winning cinematographer Vladimír Smutný (The Painted Bird, Kolja) and Emmy award-winning production designer Ján Vlasák (The Painted Bird, In the Shadow, Anne Frank: The Whole Story). Post-production and VFX will be handled by UPP.

“Most of us grew up knowing about the effects of McCarthyism; in our own industry, hundreds of actors, writers and directors were blacklisted. Now, finally, we meet the man behind the lies,” said HanWay’s head of sales, Nicole Mackey. “We are thrilled that these great distributors have been attracted to the enigmatic story of Joe McCarthy.”