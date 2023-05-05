Michael Shannon Addresses ‘The Flash’ Co-Star Ezra Miller: “I Feel for Them”

Michael Shannon is sharing thoughts about his The Flash co-star Ezra Miller in light of the performer having previously made headlines for arrests and controversial behavior.

During a recent Vanity Fair interview, Shannon discussed reprising his role as DC’s villainous General Zod for filmmaker Andy Muschietti’s Warner Bros. feature that hits theaters June 16. Following his turns as Zod in Man of Steel (2013) and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016), Shannon spoke about his time spent on the Flash set with Miller, who was arrested multiple times last year.

When asked about the noise surrounding the upcoming Flash release, Shannon replied, “If you’re talking about Ezra [Miller], I thought Ezra was lovely — very kind to me when I was there. It’s difficult to talk about, but I always give people a lot of slack in this business, because there’s a lot of people in this business that have issues. And some people have more privacy than others.”

He continued, “Any time somebody is out in the spotlight getting picked on, I feel for them. Even if it’s warranted, it’s still a horrible situation.”

Shannon noted that before he accepted the Flash gig, he touched base with Zack Snyder, his director on Man of Steel and Dawn of Justice, who gave his blessing for Shannon to revisit the character. Shannon also explained that he spent far less time shooting The Flash than he did for previous superhero projects.

“Flash I was in and out of there in a couple of weeks,” he said. “But I hear there’s been some — I’ve gotta admit, I’m not looking at the trades every morning, keeping my finger on the pulse of things, but I know there’s been some issues. It seems like they’re ready to let it out.”

The Flash’s release was delayed by COVID and has been the subject of scrutiny surrounding its star’s personal issues. Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, issued a statement in August saying that they had been seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues.”

The film received glowing social media reactions after debuting at CinemaCon last month, and Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav praised it as his all-time favorite superhero movie. The Flash hits theaters June 16.