Michael Stuhlbarg, Chloe Sevigny Join Timothee Chalamet in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Bones And All’

Michael Stuhlbarg and Chloe Sevigny have joined Timothée Chalamet, Mark Rylance and Taylor Russell in Luca Guadagnino’s Bones And All horror story, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Stuhlbarg played the father to Elio, Chalamet’s character in Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name. Andre Holland, Jessica Harper, Francesca Scorsese and David Gordon Green have also boarded the ensemble cast for the U.S.-set Bones And All, a coming-of-age tale now in production.

Mark Rylance, Taylor Russell and Chalamet were earlier announced to star in the indie drama based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis. Bones And All follows Maren Yearly (Russell) on a cross-country trip as she searches for the father she’s never met in an attempt to understand why she has the urge to kill and eat the people that love her.

Dave Kajganich, who worked with Guadagnino on A Bigger Splash, penned the screenplay. The Apartment Pictures, Frenesy Film, Memo and 3 Marys are handling international sales.