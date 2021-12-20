Michele Burke, Joy Zapata to Receive Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Honor

Michèle Burke, Oscar and Emmy-winning make-up artist best known for her work on the Mission Impossible and Austin Powers series, and Joy Zapata, an Emmy-winning hairstylist known for her work on A Star is Born (2018), Wonder Woman 1984, and Star Trek: Nemesis, will receive Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 9th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (Local 706) Awards Feb 19 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Burke won Oscars for Quest for Fire and Bram Stoker’s Dracula and was nominated six more times for Interview with the Vampire, Austin Powers, The Cell, Rock of Ages, Vanilla Sky and Cyrano de Bergerac. These films gave her a platform to help pioneer gore and special make-up effects that are commonplace today.

Zapata is the recipient of four Emmys, for Star Trek: Next Generation, Hairspray Live and two for Westworld, and earned three additional nominations. Her credits include Legally Blonde, The Artist, Masters of Sex and Rain Man. She also spent many years as Jack Nicholson’s personal hair stylist on his films, including The Two Jakes, The Departed. and As Good as it Gets.

“We are thrilled to honor Joy and Michèle, both extremely deserving of this award. Their longevity of successes and achievements are inspiring to us all, and they have created a legacy of characters that are permanently embedded in our memories forever,” said Julie Socash, president of the Guild.