Michelle Williams to Receive Gotham Awards Performer Tribute

Michelle Williams is set to be honored with a performer tribute at the 2022 Gotham Awards.

The four-time Oscar nominee stars in Steven Spielberg’s new film, The Fabelmans, based on the acclaimed director’s own childhood. In the movie, which is set to hit theaters next month after winning the People’s Choice audience award at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, Williams plays Mitzi Fabelman, the artistic mom of an aspiring filmmaker.

Williams won an Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award and Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon. Her film credits include My Week With Marilyn, Blue Valentine, Manchester by the Sea, Brokeback Mountain, All the Money in the World, The Greatest Showman, Venom and its sequel, Let There Be Carnage.

The news of Williams’ honor comes after it was announced that the cast of Fire Island would receive the ensemble tribute at the Gotham Awards.

“We are exceptionally proud to honor Michelle Williams, whose iconic performances in collaboration with our most renowned directors have defined her as a leading talent of her generation,” Gotham Film & Media Institute Executive Director Jeffrey Sharp said in a statement. “Since bursting onto the scene as a teenager, Michelle has consistently raised the bar of her craft while pushing the boundaries of her roles. Michelle is a true New Yorker and we are thrilled to claim her as one of our own by recognizing her with a Performer Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards.”

The nominations for the 2022 Gotham Awards are set to be announced Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 9 a.m. PT, with actress Angelica Ross (Pose, American Horror Story, Chicago) revealing the nominees.

The 32nd annual Gotham Awards will take place Monday, Nov. 28, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.