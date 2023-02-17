Michelle Yeoh on “Hearing Angels Sing” on Set of ‘Wicked’

Everything Everywhere All at Once Oscar nominee Michelle Yeoh skipped the Super Bowl in favor of a private dinner prepared by Michelin-star chef Daniel Boulud and hosted by Mandarin Oriental Residences and real estate developer Michael Shvo on Feb. 12.

The actress, who jetted in from London for the weekend (and the Oscar nominees luncheon where she caught up with Tom Cruise), was on break from filming her role as Madame Morrible in the Jon Chu-directed big-screen adaptation of the musical Wicked. Of the much anticipated adaptation of the Broadway smash, she tells THR that the movie is going amazingly so far.

“Jon Chu has always been such an incredible filmmaker, and they were right to wait for the right time to find the right director,” she says before turning her attention to her co-stars, playing Glinda and Elphaba, respectively. “And with Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, it’s like a dream. I walk onto set and hear angels sing.”

Jeff Goldblum, Jonathan Bailey, Bronwyn James, Keala Settle, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode and Ethan Slater round out the cast, among others. The film has a release date set of Dec. 25, 2024.

