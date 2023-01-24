Oscars: Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler, Michelle Yeoh Among First-Time Nominees in Acting Categories

Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Austin Butler and Michelle Yeoh are among the many first-time nominees for the 95th annual Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday morning.

This year saw a total of 16 people who were first-time nominees in the acting categories.

All six nominees for best leading actor received their first nod from the Academy. Butler scored the nomination for his portrayal of the “King of Rock and Roll” in Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Following the announcement, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he was “just honoring the life of this man and his family” with his performance. Fraser also secured the nom for his transformative performance in The Whale, and Colin Farrell also received his first nomination for his role in The Banshees of Inisherin. Paul Mescal is also a first-timer for Aftersun, as well as Bill Nighy for Living.

The category for best actress in a leading role also saw a number of first-time nominees, including Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once. The actress also made history as the first person who identifies as Asian to be nominated for best actress. Ana de Armas also received her first Oscar nomination for her role in Blonde (the first best actress nominee of Cuban descent), as well as Andrea Riseborough’s surprising nomination for To Leslie after receiving a great deal of support from scores of A-list actors.

Four out of five of the nominations for best actor in a supporting role were also first-time nominees. Ke Huy Quan was presented with a nomination for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. In the same category, The Banshees of Inisherin actor Brendan Gleeson earned his first nod from the Academy, as well as Barry Keoghan for his role in Martin McDonagh’s film. Brian Tyree Henry was also a first-time Oscar nominee for Causeway.

The best supporting actress category saw an equal number of first-time nominees with Jamie Lee Curtis taking home her first Oscar nomination for Everything Everywhere All at Once, as well as Stephanie Hsu for her performance in the award-winning film. Other first-time nominees in the category include The Whale actress Hong Chau and The Banshees of Inisherin’s Kerry Condon.

