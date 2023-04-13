Michelle Yeoh Brings Oscar Home to Mother: Without My Parents, “I Wouldn’t Be Here”

Nearly a month after the Academy Awards ceremony, Michelle Yeoh brought her Oscar home to the woman she dedicated the award to.

The Malaysia-born actress shared a sweet photo of her mother holding the trophy on her Instagram Tuesday, with the caption, “Brought Mr.O home…. Without my parents love and trust and support… I wouldn’t be here today… love so much.”

Her second photo in the carousel post included a photo of the statuette at her father’s grave in Malaysia.

Last month, Yeoh made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for best actress. She took home the Oscar for her performance as Evelyn Wang in A24’s film Everything Everywhere All at Once, which won a total of seven Oscars.

During her acceptance speech at the 2023 ceremony, the actress dedicated her award to someone very close and special to her: “I have to dedicate this to my mom, all the moms in the world, because they are really the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight.”

She continued, “She’s 84, and I’m taking this home to her. She’s watching right now, in Malaysia with my family and friends. I love you guys, and I’m bringing this home to you.”

Following her win, a video of the actress’ mother at an Oscar watch party went viral on social media. Just as presenter Halle Berry read Yeoh’s name, her mother could be seen with tears of joy in her eyes as everyone cheered and celebrated in the footage.