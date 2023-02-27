Michelle Yeoh Makes History With SAG Awards Win: “This Is For Every Single Girl That Looks Like Me”

Michelle Yeoh took home the award for best female actor in a leading role for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, making her the first woman of Asian descent to win the individual acting honor.

“I think if I speak, my heart will explode,” she said as she took the stage after being introduced by Jeff Bridges. “SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you, who understands what it is to get here. Every one of you knows the journey, the roller-coaster ride, the ups and downs. But most importantly, we never give up. I thank you.”

“I thank you for your love, for your support, because I know I am up against titans,” she continued, trying to hold back tears. “Thank you, thank you, thank you. This is not just for me, this is for every single girl that looks like me.”

Yeoh went on to shout out Sally Field who, “said all the right things because we are here because we love what we do and we will never stop doing this because we really, really love it. But thank you for giving me a seat at the table because so many of us need this. We want to be seen; we want to be heard, and tonight, you have shown us that it is possible, and I am grateful and my mom will be eternally grateful to you.”

This win for the Crazy Rich Asians actress, who also received her first Oscar nomination for her performance in the film, follows her 2023 Golden Globe win for best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy.

The Daniel Kwan- and Daniel Scheinert-directed film follows Evelyn Wang (Yeoh), a Chinese-American immigrant, who finds herself on a wild interdimensional adventure to prevent a powerful being from destroying the multiverse, all while her family business is being audited by the IRS.

Other nominees in the category include Cate Blanchett for Tár, Viola Davis for The Woman King, Ana de Armas for Blonde and Danielle Deadwyler for Till. (Check out the star-studded red carpet arrivals here.)

The 29th annual SAG Awards ceremony, which honors the year’s best acting performances in film and television, was held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Find the complete winners list here.

