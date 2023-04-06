Michelle Yeoh to Receive Women in Motion Award From Cannes Film Festival and Kering

Michelle Yeoh has another award coming her way.

On the heels of a history-making Oscar win for her work in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Kering and the Cannes Film Festival announced today that Yeoh will be presented with a Women in Motion Award during next month’s festival.

The trophy will be presented in Cannes during the official Women In Motion dinner that shines a light on women and their contributions to cinema, an event that launched in 2015. Since then, honorees have included Jane Fonda, Geena Davis, Susan Sarandon, Isabelle Huppert, Patty Jenkins, Gong Li, Salma Hayek and Viola Davis.

Yeoh said she’s “very moved” by the honor. “I’m convinced that times are changing,” she said. “Public awareness has certainly grown in recent years. It’s vital that women — in front of the camera and behind it — keep playing roles and telling stories that reflect the diversity and complexity of the world.”

Kering chairman and CEO François-Henri Pinault praised the actress for shattering “every stereotype” through her work on screen. “Together with the Festival de Cannes, we wanted to recognize her significant contribution to cinema, and her ability to inspire future generations of talent. Presenting her with the Women In Motion Award was the obvious choice,” he added.

For their part, Cannes Film Festival officials also commented on the selection with president Iris Knobloch offering, “For the past nine years, Women In Motion has been highlighting the figures who have played a key role in changing the way women are represented in culture and the arts. Michelle Yeoh is undoubtedly one of the most outstanding examples of this commitment.”

Fest director Thierry Frémaux noted that Yeoh served the Cannes jury in 2002: “Throughout her career, she has relentlessly explored new possibilities — to the point where this has become her trademark for a large international audience. The awards she is receiving are simply the inevitable outcome of this exceptional journey.”

In addition to an Oscar for best actress, Yeoh won a Golden Globe, SAG Award and Spirit Award during the recent awards season, among many other critical accolades. She next stars in the Disney+ series American Born Chinese, Netflix’s The Brothers Sun, James Cameron’s Avatar sequels, Jon M. Chu’s Wicked and Kenneth Branagh’s A Haunting in Venice.