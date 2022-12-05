Bong Joon Ho’s ‘Mickey 17’ Sets 2024 Release Date

- Share this article on Facebook
Bong Joon Ho has set a date to return to theaters. The Academy Award-winning director behind Parasite will open Mickey 17 around the globe on March 29, 2024, Warner Bros. announced Monday.
Mickey 17 stars Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo, with Bong penning the script based on the book Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton.
The book, published earlier this year, centers on a man known as an expendable on a mission to colonize a distant planet. Each colony features one crew member who takes on the most dangerous jobs on the mission — jobs that will assuredly lead to their deaths. However, their memories are backed up and they are restored to cloned bodies when they die. In the novel, Mickey 7 — the 7th version of this crewmember — is left for dead on a mission, but survives. When he returns to base, he discovers that Mickey 8, a clone of himself, has already been created.
Plan B Entertainment is producing, with Dooho Choi of Kate Street Picture Company, and Bong via his Offscreen, Inc. banner. The behind the camera talent includes director of photography Darius Khondji, production designer Fiona Crombie, editor Jinmo Yang, costume designer Catherine George visual effects supervisor Dan Glass (“The Matrix” franchise). The music is by composer Jae-il Jung, who scored Parasite.
In March 2020, Parasite made history when becoming the first non-English-language film to win the Oscar for best picture. Bong also won the Academy Award for best director.
In addition to announcing the release date, Warners also unveiled a short teaser for Mickey 17.
Sony’s Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse is also set to debut March 29, 2024.
