Mickey Rourke, Mena Suvari Action-Thriller ‘Hunt Club’ Bought for U.S. (Exclusive)

Hunt Club, the upcoming action thriller starring Oscar nominees Mena Suvari (American Beauty, American Pie) and Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler, The Expendables), has found a home in the U.S.

Uncork’d Entertainment has acquired the film — reuniting Suvari and Rourke after they co-starred in Tony Scott’s Domino in 2005 — from director Elizabeth Blake-Thomas (Just Swipe, Maybe I’m Fine), working from a script by David Lipper and John F. Saunders. Lipper and his partner Robert A. Daly Jr. produce through their Latigo Films banner, alongside Mark Lester, Keli Price, and Kipp Tribble. Kimberly Hines executive produces.

Uncork’d has also released the first trailer for the film (below).

Joining Suvari and Rourke in the cast are Maya Stojan (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Casper Van Dien (The Daughter), Will Peltz (13 Minutes), Jessica Belkin (The Orville), Jeremy London (Demigod), Jason London (The Rage : Carrie 2), David Lipper (Frequency) and Kipp Tribble (ReBroken).

Hunt Club follows Cassandra (Suvari), a woman who has just lost her girlfriend and daughter and is desperate to find help. In walks Carter offering her the chance to win $100,000 if she participates in the hunt on his island. She soon finds other women who are there for the cash have been tied up, only to be released as the hunted. With the help of Tessa and Lexi, Cassandra turns the tables on the men showing that women can be better hunters.

“We’re extremely stoked to be releasing this very hot tale of survival and revenge, with it’s exciting storyline and an incredibly gritty performance by Mena Suvari in the lead role,” said Keith Leopard, President Uncork’d Entertainment. “The action never lets up. Very excited for fans of the genre to see it.”

Added director Blake-Thomas: “This film was different from some of my past works, as it dealt more with stunts and adult themes. Working with stunt coordinators and stunt doubles, as well as actors doing their own stunts, was such fun. Experiencing the sort of dance that comes with stunts was a new aspect that I am happy to add to my directing repertoire.”

Lipper negotiated the deal on behalf of the film team with Leopard of Uncork’d.