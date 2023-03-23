Original Power Rangers Reunite in ‘Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always’ Trailer to Defeat Rita Repulsa

It’s morphin’ time!

The Power Rangers are back in the newest trailer for Netflix’s Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, which takes place 30 years after the original show aired on Fox.

The anniversary special features the return of some of the franchise’s earliest castmembers, including David Yost’s Blue Ranger Billy Cranston, Walter E. Jones’ Black Ranger Zack Taylor, Catherine Sutherland’s Pink Ranger Kat Hillard, Steve Cardenas’ Red Ranger Rocky DeSantos, Richard Steven Horvitz’s Alpha 5 and Barbara Goodson’s Rita Repulsa. Karan Ashley’s second Yellow Ranger Aisha Campbell and Johnny Yong Bosch’s second Black Ranger Adam Park also appear in the film.

The trailer introduced new character Minh Kwan (Charlie Kersh), the daughter of Yellow Ranger Trini Kwan. Thuy Trang, who portrayed the Yellow Ranger in the original series, died in 2001 from a car accident. The creators chose to write in Trini’s death, with Kersh’s Minh revealing that she died at the hands of Rita Repulsa.

“Thirty years after the wise and powerful Zordon formed the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the team comes face to face with a familiar threat from the past,” the logline reads. “In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. This 30th anniversary special is inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise ‘Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,’ meaning once you become part of the Ranger family, you are always welcome back.”

The Power Rangers franchise lost another one of its original members in November 2022 when Jason David Frank, who played the Green-turned-White Ranger, died. It’s unclear how the 30th anniversary special will address the loss — if at all.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always hits Netflix April 19.