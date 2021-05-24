‘Migrants’ Named Best of Show in Siggraph’s Electronic Theater

Animated short Migrants, the story of a polar bear and her cub driven into exile due to global warming, won the best of show award for computer graphics confab Siggraph’s Electronic Theater. As a qualifying festival for the Academy Awards, the short is eligible for best animated short consideration during the upcoming Oscar season.

Siggraph will also honor Weta Digital’s short Meerkat, directed by Keith Miller; with the jury’s choice award; and I’m a Pebble helmed by Maxime Le Chapelain of France-based animation school ESMA, which was awarded best student project, as part of its Electronic Theater, which debuts Aug. 9 during the virtual Siggraph confab.

Migrants is an eight-minute short created by Hugo Caby, Antoine Dupriez, Aubin Kubiak, Lucas Lermytte and Zoé Devise as their graduate project at France’s PÔLE 3D Digital & Creative School. Earlier this year, it won the Visual Effects Society Award for best student film.

Meerkat was created at Weta for Epic Games to demonstrate the potential of Epic’s Unreal game engine to accomplish real-time hair and fur animation.