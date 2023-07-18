Kumail Nanjiani Brings Anxious Dad Voice to ‘Migration’ Trailer

The Big Sick star Kumail Nanjiani is anxious duck dad Mack and Elizabeth Banks is Pam, the quick-witted Mallard clan matriarch, in the latest trailer for the upcoming animated family ducks franchise pic Migration, from the Minions studio Illumination Entertainment and Universal.

“Whoa! We are not flying through this crazy death trap,” Mack tells his family as they dodge buses, scooters and people while traversing New York City on their way south. Also taking flight in the feathered family vacation comedy is Caspar Jennings as Dax, the Mallards’ confident and restless son, and Tresi Gazal as Gwen, the family’s innocent and lovable daughter, while Awkwafina voices the scrappy leader of a New York City pigeon gang.

The Mallard family has gone on holiday after Pam convinces an overprotective Mack it’s fine to take the family out of the comfort of their New England pond to see a wider world, and eventually Jamaica. “What sort of father would I be if I put my young fowl in harm’s way for no reason, except a chance at a Caribbean vacation?” Mack asks Pam while clutching Dax and Gwen tight at one point in the teaser.

But Pam wants her family to see the world, and so they take to the sky to make their way south for the winter.

From a screenplay by Mike White, the CGI-animated Migration pic also has an ensemble voice cast that includes Carol Kane as Erin the heron, Keegan-Michael Key voicing a homesick Jamaican parrot locked away in a Manhattan restaurant, David Mitchell as the yogic leader of a mysterious duck farm, and Danny DeVito co-starring as Mack’s curmudgeonly, adventure-averse Uncle Dan.

Directed by Benjamin Renner, Migration is produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri. Illumination projects, including the Despicable Me franchise, have grossed more than $8 billion globally. The studio’s most recent features include The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Minions: The Rise of Gru.