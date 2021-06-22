Mike Ford Upped to CTO at Sony Pictures Imageworks

Mike Ford has been promoted to chief technology officer at Sony Pictures Imageworks.

Ford, who previously served as senior vp, systems engineering and software development, will report to Imageworks’ exec vp Michelle Grady and continue overseeing the software development and the systems engineering teams.

As a visual effects supervisor at Imageworks, Ford has supervised on movies including Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation and Smurfs: The Lost Village. His credits also include features such as Open Season, Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Stuart Little 2 and Oscar-nominated Surf’s Up.

“I’m thrilled with the opportunity,” Ford, said, noting that Imageworks would continue a “series of major initiatives” to advance its VFX and animated feature pipeline. “By combining proprietary and emerging technology with our gifted artist and production teams, Imageworks will continue to deliver for our filmmaking partners now and into the future.”

Ford is a member of the short films and animation branch of Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences and a board member of the Academy Software Foundation.