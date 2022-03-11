Oscars: Wesley Snipes, John Travolta Added to Presenters Lineup

Wesley Snipes and John Travolta are among the latest batch of stars set to present during the 2022 Oscars.

In addition to Snipes and Travolta, the Academy has said Mila Kunis, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Scott and last year’s best supporting actor winner Daniel Kaluuya will all take the stage during the 94th annual Academy Awards.

Snipes recently starred in makeup and hairstyling nominee Coming 2 America while Travolta had a memorable Oscars appearance in 2014 when he mispronounced Idina Menzel’s name, a gaffe that he and Menzel poked fun at on the Oscars the following year.

Kunis has recently made headlines for her support of Ukraine, where she was born, and Nyong’o is a former best supporting actress winner.

The new names join previously announced presenters Lady Gaga, Chris Rock, Kevin Costner, Zoë Kravitz, Rosie Perez, Simu Liu, Uma Thurman, Lily James, Rami Malek, Ruth E. Carter and John Leguizamo, as well as last year’s best actor and supporting actress winners, respectively, Anthony Hopkins and Yuh-jung Youn.

The Oscars often have the prior year’s acting winners present the acting awards.

Additional presenters and other talent joining the show will be revealed in the coming weeks.

It was previously announced that the Oscars would not require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for its performers and presenters, but nominees and guests will have to show proof of vaccination as well as two negative PCR tests. However, the performers and presenters will be tested for COVID-19 in keeping with safety protocols set by L.A. County’s Department of Health.

The show has made headlines recently for its controversial decision to have several crafts categories not presented live during the ABC telecast. The nominees and winners will, however, be announced during the show, with viewers able to see the speech that took place earlier at the Dolby Theatre.

The Power of the Dog leads the nominations for this year’s Oscars with 12 nods.

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are set to host the 2022 Oscars, which Will Packer and Shayla Cowan will produce. The show airs live on Sunday, March 27, on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.