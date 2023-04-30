×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Mila Kunis Confirms She’s Not in New ‘Fantastic Four’ Film, But She “Knows Who Is”

The actress said on 'The Late Late Show' that she went to lunch with the film's director, Matt Shakman, and "the next day I was somehow in 'Fantastic Four.'"

Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix

Mila Kunis is shutting down rumors that she will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When host James Corden asked her during Wednesday’s episode of The Late Late Show if she’s going to be playing Susan Storm in the upcoming Fantastic Four film, the That ’70s Show actress responded, “Apparently, if you go to lunch with somebody that is also in the industry, you then start working together, according to the internet.

After going to a deli with director Matt Shakman one day, she explained, “the next day I was somehow in Fantastic Four.

Related Stories

Will Poulter, Maria Bakalova, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Chukwudi Iwuji, James Gunn, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, and Marvel Studios Co-President Louis D'Esposito speak onstage during the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 World Premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on April 27, 2023.
Movies

James Gunn, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Stars Reflect on Emotional Finale and Tease What the Future Holds in Gunn's Move to DC

Love Death Premiere
TV

'Love & Death' Team Recall the "Big Surprise" of Learning Another Candy Montgomery Story Was Coming to TV

Although the Luckiest Girl Alive star isn’t going to be in the reboot, she did note that she does “know who is.” But Kunis didn’t share any more details, because “I don’t want to get in trouble with The Mouse [Disney executives], so none of you will find out.”

The new Fantastic Four movie, which has a release date of Feb. 14, 2025, is set to kick off Phase 6 of its storytelling universe. Last month, The Hollywood Reporter exclusively reported that Josh Friedman, who worked on Avatar: The Way of Water, was tapped as a new writer for the Shakman-directed film. Before Friedman’s hire, Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were the previous writers on the project.

The Fantastic Four heroic team played a huge part in introducing the world to the MCU in the 1960s. Although most details surrounding the film have been kept under wraps, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige told THR at San Diego Comic-Con in July 2022 that the film will not be an origin story. He said, “A lot of people know this origin story. A lot of people know the basics. How do we take that and bring something that they’ve never seen before?”

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad