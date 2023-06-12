×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Annecy: Miles Morales Has a Panic Attack in Sony’s ‘Spider-Verse’ Short

Sony Pictures Animation premiered the short "The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story' at the Annecy animation festival on Monday.

Shamiek Moore in 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' Courtesy of Sony Pictures

Sony Pictures Animation revealed a different side to Miles Morales, the hero of its blockbuster Spider-Verse franchise, in a short film The Spider Within: A Spider-Verse Story, which got its world premiere Monday the Annecy animation film festival on Monday.

The short shows Miles/Spider-Man battling with mental health issues, as the teen web-slinger feels overwhelmed with school, upcoming exams and relationship drama. In the short, Miles’ anxieties take the form of a dark figure representing his alter ego and an imagined invasion of spiders into his bedroom. But by reaching out for help from his father, Jefferson “Jeff” Morales, Miles is able to conquer his inner demons.

Related Stories

Silvio Berlusconi
Business

Silvio Berlusconi, Flamboyant and Controversial Italian Media Tycoon and Former Prime Minister, Dies at 86

Lupita Nyong'o attends The 76th Annual Tony Awards at United Palace Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City.
Lifestyle

Lupita Nyong'o Suits Up in Black Velvet Ensemble With Custom Breastplate at the Tony Awards

The short was shown at the Annecy festival Monday as part of a session on Sony Pictures Animation and Sony Pictures Imageworks’ joint mentorship program LENS (Leading and Empowering New Storytellers), which aims to develop new animation talents from underrepresented groups.

Jarelle Dampier directed The Spider Within short and attended the session along with writer Khalla Amazan, VFX supervisor Clara Chan and animation supervisor Joe Darko, together with LENS program producer Michelle Raimo Kouyate and program producer David Schulenburg.

Dampier said the film’s plot was inspired by the anxiety attack he suffered on learning he had been picked to take part in the LENS program.

“The day that I was offered this job to direct this film I had the largest panic attack I remember in my life,” Dampier said. “I spent the night in the hospital. I was so excited and happy at the opportunity and yet my whole body shuts down.”

By exploring the themes of mental health in the short, Dampier said he hoped he could “open the door for some healing conversations for everyone.”

The domestic Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse has already out-grossed the Oscar-winning 2018 original at the box office, both domestically, where the new film movie has earned $225.5 million to date, and internationally, where it has grossed $164.5 million.

There is no news yet as to when and how Sony will screen The Spider Within to a wider audience.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad