Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill Returning for ‘Enola Holmes’ Sequel

The game is afoot again as Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill have reunited for a sequel to Enola Holmes, the female-centric Sherlock Holmes hit from Legendary Entertainment and Netflix.

The companies have brought many of the creative, including writer Jack Thorne and director Harry Bradbeer, back for the sequel, which will continue the adventures of Sherlock and Mycroft Holmes’ rebellious teen sister Enola, a gifted super-sleuth in her own right who often outsmarts her famous siblings as she runs about early 20th century London.

The films are based on Nancy Springer’s Edgar Award-nominated book series, The Enola Holmes Mysteries, which comprises six books.

Netflix, using its two-minute eyeball metric, says an estimated 76 million households chose to watch the 2020 movie in the first 28 days of its Sept. 23 release.

Back as producers are Legendary’s Mary Parent, Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes, as well as Millie Bobby Brown and Paige Brown, who produce through their PCMA Productions shingle.

Legendary’s Joshua Grode and Michael Dreyer, plus Bradbeer and Thorne, will exec produce.

Both Brown and Cavill have favored players status at Legendary and Netflix. Brown is coming off a turn in the monster hit Godzilla vs. Kong, made by Legendary, and also has season four of Netflix’s Stranger Things waiting in the wings. Cavill is the star of Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher, whose second season is due to hit later this year.