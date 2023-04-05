‘Minecraft’ Lands April 2025 Release in Theaters

Jason Momoa-starrer 'Minecraft' has received an April 2025 release date in theaters.

Warner Bros. has made several high-profile changes and additions to its release calendar, including announcing that Jason Momoa-starrer Minecraft will hit theaters on April, 4, 2025.

Napoleon Dynamite filmmaker Jared Hess is directing the big screen adaptation of the popular video game.

Dune producer Mary Parent and Roy Lee will produce, with Jill Messick receiving a posthumous producing credit for developing the film before her death in 2018. Executive producers include Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts.

The video game hails from Sweden’s Mojang Studios, with Mojang’s Lydia Winters and Vu Bui also producing the film.

The studio also revealed it is unscheduling its Wizard of Oz animated film Toto. The pic had been set to open on Feb. 2, 2024. Barry Levinson’s The Wise Guys, starring Robert DeNiro, is instead taking that date.

This year, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will now open on Dec. 20, instead of on Christmas Day. It is switching places with The Color Purple, which had originally been set for Dec. 25.

