Author Iain Reid, ‘Hala’ Director Minhal Baig Team for ‘We Spread’ Movie Adaptation (Exclusive)

Hala director Minahl Baig and author Iain Reid are teaming to adapt Reid’s upcoming third novel, We Spread.

Anonymous Content has acquired the novel, with Baig set to direct from a screenplay she will co-write with Reid. Anonymous Content’s Kerry Kohansky-Roberts will produce, with Robert Walak and Whitney Dibo overseeing on behalf of the company’s AC Studios, which most recently released Apple feature Swan Song.

We Spread, which will be published this September by Scout Press in the U.S., follows an aging artist who, after the death of her partner, is moved into a unique long-term care residence where she begins to distrust her day-to-day reality. The book’s official description questions: “Is she succumbing to the subtly destructive effects of aging, or is she an unknowing participant in something more unsettling?”

Reid’s first novel, I’m Thinking of Ending Things, was adapted by Charlie Kaufman into a 2020 feature for Netflix. His second, Foe, is being adapted into a film starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal, and Aaron Pierre, with Reid co-writing the screenplay with director Garth Davis. Reid is repped by CAA and Transatlantic Agency.

Baig, who is represented by CAA, 3 Arts and Cohen Gardner Law, has set a series adaptation of Samantha Schweblin’s Mouthful of Birds under her overall television deal with Amazon Studios.