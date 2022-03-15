Universal’s ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ to Open Annecy Animation Festival

As it returns with a hybrid edition, the Annecy Animation Festival has added Hollywood glitz as it plans to open with Universal Pictures’ Minions: The Rise of Gru from Illumination Entertainment in June.

The world premiere for the animated tentpole from director Kyle Balda will take place on June 13. Balda co-directed both Minions and Despicable Me.

The debut for Minions: The Rise of Gru at Annecy will come before a U.S. release on July 1 after a series of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The family tentpole is co-directed by Brad Ableson and Jonathan del Val and produced by Chris Meledandri, Janet Healy and Chris Renaud.

The latest tale in the Minions franchise also has Steve Carell returning as the voice of Gru. Annecy is the world’s top festival for animated film and is a favorite event for studios and independents to launch new projects or kick off global marketing campaigns.

“We are hoping to see the public return in large numbers to cinema theaters and we all need frivolity and laughter. That’s why Minions: The Rise of Gru seemed the perfect film to open the festival’s 2022 edition,” Annecy artistic director Marcel Jean said in a statement.

Illumination Entertainment, a division of Universal Pictures, has a French animation company, Illumination Mac Guff, that makes films for the Hollywood studio.