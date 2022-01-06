Sundance: Miranda July to Narrate U.S. Competition Doc ‘Fire of Love’ (Exclusive)

Fire of Love, Sara Dosa’s upcoming documentary about volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft, will feature Miranda July as its narrator.

The doc is set to premiere in the U.S. doc competition section at the Sundance Film Festival and tells the story of the French scientists through rare archival footage. The Kraffts captured the spectacular imagery of volcanoes and died in a volcanic explosion doing the very thing that brought them together.

“The first time I watched a cut of the movie I wondered why exactly I was crying but when I met Sara Dosa it immediately became clear that it wasn’t just the incredible volcanologist couple that moved me, it was the director herself,” said July. “She worked with this massive amount of archival footage so intimately that it vibrates with her own vulnerability and curiosity about the Earth, relationships, risk and obsession. It was a very intense and pure collaboration; I felt like I was channeling her and this was an honor.”

Added Dosa: “Miranda July is an artist who has been a source of tremendous inspiration for me for some time. She has a singular and profound ability to communicate the strange, delicate and transcendent beauty of our human existence and what it means to be thrillingly alive and approaches her work with curiosity and a striking intimacy. These are themes that course through Fire of Love, so there truly was no more perfect choice for our narrator than Miranda.”

Sandbox Films, Intuitive Pictures and Cottage M are behind the film, with Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman producing and Greg Boustead and Jessica Harrop acting as executive producers.

Fire of Love is set for a day one festival premiere on Jan. 20 and is repped by Submarine.