‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Lands Lucrative China Release Date

Paramount Pictures and Skydance’s Mission: Impossible 7 — Dead Reckoning: Part One, featuring Tom Cruise’s next action-packed sprint as Ethan Hunt, has landed a high-value release date in China on July 14. That’s the same day the film launches in North America, which creates marketing synergies and savings for the film and its studio.

Recently, Hollywood tentpoles have been earning less in China, still the world’s second-biggest theatrical box-office territory — but if there’s anyone who can break the trend, perhaps it’s Tom Cruise. His global smash hit Top Gun: Maverick wasn’t released in China because of political reasons. But the last film in the M:I franchise, Mission: Impossible – Fallout earned $181 million in China.

Dead Reckoning: Part One is the seventh installment in Cruise’s franchise, which stretches back to 1996. The eighth and presumably final Cruise-led Mission is due out June 28, 2024.

The logline for Part One reads: “Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most.”

The cast for the new film includes Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Vanessa Kirby, Angela Bassett, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney and Charles Parnell.

Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed, written or produced a number of Cruise films, directed and co-wrote the script with Erik Jendresen; he also produces with Cruise. Executive producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Tommy Gormley, Chris Brock and Susan E. Novick.