Tom Cruise Speeds Off a Cliff in ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Trailer

Ethan Hunt’s next mission is going to cost him, dearly.

The new trailer for Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One reveals more of what Tom Cruise has in store when he returns to the IFM agent role he first originated in 1996.

The seventh installment in the billion-dollar action-spy franchise returns familiar faces and sets Cruise on more high-octane stunts. After hyping up the sequel with a 20-minute scene at CinemaCon — which included a chase scene involving Cruise being handcuffed to co-star Hayley Atwell as they flee the police and others out to get them — the latest preview shows the action star speeding off the edge of a cliff full throttle from a motorcycle, engaging in a knife fight on top of a speeding train and then hanging on by a thread as a train car nosedives into water below.

“Your life will always matter more to me than my own,” Ethan tells agent Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) and Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg). “None of our lives can matter more than this mission,” says Luther, to which Ethan replies, “I don’t accept that.”

The logline for Part One reads: “Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team embark on their most dangerous mission yet: To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission — not even the lives of those he cares about most.”

Christopher McQuarrie, who has directed, written or produced a number of Cruise films, directed and co-wrote the script with Erik Jendresen; he also produces with Cruise. Executive producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Tommy Gormley, Chris Brock and Susan E. Novick.

Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma and Rob Delaney round out the cast.

The Paramount Pictures and Skydance film hits theaters July 12. And MI: 8, Dead Reckoning Part Two, is slated to hit theaters June 28, 2024 and is still in production.