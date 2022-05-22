‘Mission: Impossible 7’: Apparent Trailer Leaks to Social Media

The first full trailer for the seventh installment in Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible franchise appears to have leaked to social media.

Twitter was abuzz on Saturday afternoon after the apparent — and previously unreleased — Mission: Impossible 7 — Dead Reckoning: Part 1 trailer began to spread. A trailer for the film was screened at CinemaCon last month.

Paramount Pictures does not appear to have officially released the two-minute spot online. Representatives for the studio did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment.

The Hollywood Reporter is not including the apparent leaked footage in this article. Multiple tweets that contained the trailer have since had their video disabled, with a Twitter message citing “a report by the copyright owner.”

Cruise, whose Paramount film Top Gun: Maverick hits theaters May 27, appeared in a video message that played during the studio’s CinemaCon presentation on April 28. During the footage, he announced the full name of the seventh Mission: Impossible film.

The star, who plays Ethan Hunt in the franchise, explained that he couldn’t attend the Las Vegas event in person due to filming overseas. “Wish I could be there with you,” he said in the video while seated in an antique plane. “I’m sorry for the extra noise. As you can see, we are filming the latest installment of Mission: Impossible.”

Director Christopher McQuarrie’s latest film in the hugely popular action franchise is set for theatrical release on July 14, 2023. The following film in the series is expected to be released on June 28, 2024.