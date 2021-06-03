‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Filming Shuts Down After Positive Coronavirus Test

The latest Mission: Impossible film has halted shooting in the U.K. after at least one member of the production tested positive for coronavirus, a source close to the production confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. Filming on the Tom Cruise sequel will shut down for 14 days while those involved self-isolate. It is unclear how many members involved in the production tested positive for coronavirus.

“We have temporarily halted production on Mission: Impossible 7 until June 14th, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation,” read a statement from the production.

The film has had a lengthy production process complicated by the pandemic. Mission: Impossible VII shut down in February 2020 just as the pandemic was beginning to shutter productions across the globe. In December, audio surfaced of Cruise berating members of the crew, who reportedly were standing too close together, violating COVID safety procedures.

Paramount and Skydance are behind Mission Impossible: 7, with writer-director Christopher McQuarrie, who last directed 2015’s Rogue Nation and 2018’s Fallout, helming the sequel as well as a planned eighth installment. Cruise reprises his role as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, with Rebecca Ferguson, Esai Morales, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Henry Czerny also starring.

The film is slated for May 27, 2022.