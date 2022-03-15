Cairo Film Festival Head Mohamed Hefzy Stepping Down After Four Years

Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Hefzy, one of the most established and prolific producers in the Middle East, is stepping down as president of the Cairo International Film Festival. Veteran actor Hussein Fahmy, who was president of the long-running event between 1998 and 2001, will return to the role once more.

Hefzy, who is credited with putting the festival back on the map and creating stability after several years of turbulence, said that that it had only ever been his intention to stay as head for three editions, but due to the pandemic, they ended up “being four great and memorable years, the most important in my career in cinema thus far.”

The news was announced on Tuesday by the Egyptian Minister of Culture, Dr. Inas Abdel Dayem, who thanked Hefzy for his “great work and efforts” and welcomed Fahmy, who is one of Egypt’s most recognized film and TV actors, with five decades of experience in the industry and more than 100 credits to his name.

Under his Film Clinic banner, Hefzy has been behind a growing slate of significant Arab titles, even during his festival presidency, including Perfect Strangers, the Venice-bowing Amira from Moon Knight director Mohamed Diab and Hany Abu-Assad’s Huda’s Salon.

“My sincere congratulations to our legendary star, Hussein Fahmy, on his return to the presidency of CIFF,” Hefzy said, adding that he wished him “great success and prosperity.”