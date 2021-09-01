×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Mongolia to Launch 45 Percent Production Incentive

The central Asian nation unveiled in late August a range of competitive incentives for both domestic and international studios that use Mongolia for their film and television production projects.

People walk in a square park
Simon Song/South China Morning Post via Getty Images

Mongolia has entered the race to attract big-budget global productions.

The central Asian nation unveiled in late August a range of competitive incentives for both domestic and international studios that use Mongolia for their film and television production projects. The generous nature of the program is certain to make Mongolia a competitive territory in the global race to attract high-profile Hollywood shoots.

Mongolia’s new incentives include a 30 percent cash rebate for qualifying film and TV productions that take place in the country; an additional 10 percent cultural rebate for projects that showcase Mongolian culture and heritage; a 5 percent foreign crew and talent incentive; a 30 percent postproduction incentive for approved projects that use a substantial number of personnel during postproduction; and a 20 percent incentive for Mongolian productions or co-productions that promote the country and its culture. Altogether, the incentives can be taken separately or together for a total 45 percent cumulative incentive.

Related Stories

Netflix's headquarters located in Los Gatos
Business

Netflix India Strikes Partnership With Producer Excel Entertainment

Venice cruise ships
Movie News

Will Italy's Cruise Ship Ban Transform Venice?

The generous nature of the program seems likely to lure more large-budget projects to make use of Mongolia’s striking natural landscapes.

Nomin Chinbat, Mongolia’s minister of culture who spearheaded the effort to draft the legislation and build the support in the Mongolian Parliament to get it approved, notes: “I’m so pleased Parliament took action and approved this new law. We must now work to ensure this initiative is launched in a way that demonstrates we are serious about developing a world-class production sector in Mongolia.”

The Mongolian Film Council and its various incentive programs will be launched and operational in January.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter’s Sept. 1 daily issue at the Venice International Film Festival.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad