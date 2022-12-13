‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Breakout Monica Barbaro in First-Look Images From Paramount+ Romantic Comedy ‘At Midnight’ (Exclusive)

Paramount Global’s streaming service Paramount+ has released first-look images from upcoming romantic comedy At Midnight, starring Top Gun: Maverick breakout Monica Barbaro, and unveiled that the original film will premiere on the streamer on Friday, Feb. 10 across the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, Latin America and Italy.

Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be set at a later date.

Monica Barbaro stars as Sophie in AT MIDNIGHT. Camila Jurado/Paramount +

The film focuses on Alejandro, an ambitious hotel manager portrayed by Diego Boneta (Father of the Bride) and Sophie (Barbaro), a movie star navigating the politics of Hollywood. “He’s focused on opening his own boutique hotel. She’s trying to focus on shooting her new superhero film Super Society 3, in hopes of getting her own spinoff, but catches her co-star (and boyfriend!) Adam (Anders Holm, Workaholics) cheating,” according to a plot description. “Fate strikes when the shoot brings them all to Alejandro’s hotel in Mexico. Despite their radically different lives, Alejandro and Sophie begin to secretly meet at midnight…”

The movie also stars Casey Thomas Brown (Father of the Bride) as Chris, Sophie’s talent manager and old friend; Catherine Cohen (Netflix’s stand-up special Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous) as Rachel, Sophie’s loyal and free-spirited best friend; Fernando Carsa (Acapulco) as Tachi, Alejandro’s best friend and bartender at the hotel; Whitney Cummings (Good Mourning) as Margot, a powerful Hollywood agent who represents both Sophie and Adam; and Maya Zapata (Selena’s Secret) as Aurelia, the hotel manager and Alejandro’s strict boss.

Diego Boneta in Paramount+ original film ‘At Midnight’ Courtesy of Paramount+

At Midnight is produced by Paramount’s international studios and Fred Berger (La La Land), David Bernon (Hearts Beat Loud), Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (Loving), Eréndira Núñez Larios (Sundown), Josh Glick and Boneta through his production company Three Amigos. Executive producers include Michel Franco, Gemma Levinson and Cory Crespo. At Midnight is directed by Jonah Feingold (Dating & New York) and written by Feingold, Maria Hinojos (Cindy la Regia) and Giovanni M. Porta. Hinojos, Porta and Natalia Boneta serve as co-executive producers.