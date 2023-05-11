‘Beetlejuice 2’: Monica Bellucci Joins Jenna Ortega, Michael Keaton (Exclusive)

Monica Bellucci, currently on screens in the comedy Mafia Mamma, is in negotiations to join the cast of bold-faced names in Beetlejuice 2.

Warner Bros. is in full-on casting mode as the feature goes before cameras this month, with Tim Burton, who directed the original movie that was released in 1988, back in the director’s chair.

Jenna Ortega is leading the cast with Michael Keaton reprising his role as the obnoxious ghost. Winona Ryder is also back, playing Ortega’s mother. Catherine O’Hara is also among the returnees, while Justin Theroux is a newcomer to the proceedings.

While plot details are being kept in the coffin, it is known that Bellucci will play Beetlejuice’s wife.

Warners announced Tuesday that the feature will be released Sept. 6, 2024, taking over the date from Marvel’s Blade, which last week shut down preproduction due to the writers strike.

Producing Beetlejuice 2 are Burton and Brad Pitt’s Plan B, among others.

Bellucci is known internationally for her Italian and French movies such as Malèna and Brotherhood of the Wolf. Stateside, she has appeared in productions ranging from the Matrix movies to The Passion of the Christ to James Bond movie Spectre. She is currently appearing opposite Toni Collette in Bleecker Street’s Mafia Mamma.

Bellucci is repped by CAA.