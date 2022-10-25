‘Monster High The Movie’ Sequel in the Works

A sequel to Monster High The Movie, based on the popular Mattel toy line, is in the works from Paramount+, Nickelodeon and Mattel Television.

The latest live action TV movie will once again be based on the Monster High Mattel toyline that features teenage children of monsters such as Dracula, Frankenstein and the Wolfman undergoing the trials and tribulations of high school.

The feature-length TV movie will also again be produced in Vancouver and will air on Nickelodeon and stream on Paramount+ in 2023. The first live-action movie for the franchise, Monster High The Movie, successfully debuted on Nickelodeon and Paramount+ on Oct. 6, 2022.

The sequel is being penned by Matt Eddy and Billy Eddy, based on a story they wrote with Todd Holland, who will direct and executive produce the sequel.

“We are ecstatic to tell the monstrous next chapter of this beloved franchise to our audience. Monster High’s message of embracing one’s unique self is as important as ever and we look forward to expanding the stories of these fan-favorite characters,” Zack Olin and Shauna Phelan, co-heads of Nickelodeon and Awesomeness Live-Action, said in a statement on Tuesday.

Monster High The Movie follows Clawdeen Wolf, played by Miia Harris, as she arrives at Monster High with a dark secret. With the help of her friends — Draculaura (Nayah Damasen) and Frankie Stein, played by Ceci Balagot — she embraces her true monster heart and saves the school from total destruction.

The film also stars Case Walker, Kyle Selig, Marci T. House, Scotch Ellis Loring, Steve Valentine, Jy Prishkulnik, Lina Lecompte, Justin Derickson, Lilah Fitzgerald and Nasiv Sall. Fred Soulie, Phil Breman and Adam Bonnett will also share in the executive producer credits.

Mattel first introduced Monster High in 2010, and the toyline today includes dolls, accessories, apparel and costumes.