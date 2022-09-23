Montclair Film Festival Announces ‘She Said’ as 2022 Closing Night Film, ‘The Good Nurse’ and ‘The Whale’ Screenings

The Montclair Film Festival has announced its centerpiece and closing night films for the 11th edition of the event, with the 2022 lineup including a Q&A with Brendan Fraser following a special screening of Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale.

Maria Schrader’s She Said, the film based on the book of the same name about the New York Times‘ landmark Harvey Weinstein exposé, starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, will serve as this year’s closing night film.

Tobias Lindholm’s crime drama The Good Nurse, based on Charles Graeber’s 2013 book and starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain, will serve as the centerpiece film, as will Mark Fletcher’s Patrick and The Whale, a marine doc that follows Patrick Dykstra into the underwater world of whales.

A24 film The Inspection, which serves as director Elegance Bratton’s narrative feature debut and stars Jeremy Pope, Gabrielle Union, Raúl Castillo and Bokeem Woodbine in a story about the U.S. military during the era of “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” is the 2022 Breakthrough film.

Bratton will receive the fest’s Breakthrough Director and Writer Award, while The Good Nurse‘s Redmayne will be honored with the Performance of the Year Award. She Said‘s Schrader is the 2022 recipient of the David Carr Award For Truth.

The news follows a previous announcement that the New Jersey-based festival would open with an Oct. 21 screening of Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ahead of a special tribute to Daniel Craig hosted by Stephen Colbert on Oct. 28.

“We are incredibly honored to be able to welcome these artists and their films to the Montclair Film Festival,” Montclair Film co-head and artistic director Tom Hall said in a statement. “This year’s lineup is a reminder of the vitality and urgency of cinema as a path forward, a way for us to come together and celebrate the range and diversity of human experience. We can’t wait to share these powerful stories with our community.”

The full festival program, including this year’s competition films and the Audible storyteller series, will be announced on Sept. 30. The 11th annual Montclair Film Festival will take place Oct. 21-30 in Montclair, New Jersey.