‘Moonfall,’ ‘John Wick 4’ Among Titles in Leonine-Amazon Slate Deal

German mini-major Leonine Studios has signed a multi-year licensing deal with Amazon Prime in Germany and Austria for Leonine’s upcoming feature slate.

The deal, announced Tuesday, gives Amazon an exclusive, six-month second SVOD window for its new theatrical and home entertainment titles as well as library films. Among the new films included in the deal are Roland Emmerich’s sci-fi disaster epic Moonfall; Channing Tatum’s directorial debut Dog; and meta comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, starring Nicolas Cage (as Nicolas Cage).

Amazon Prime will also take second window SVOD rights in the territories for Lionsgate’s slate through Leonine’s exclusive output deal with the studio, which includes the fourth installment in Chad Stahelski’s John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4 featuring Keanu Reeves, as well as John Wick spinoff Ballerina with No Time to Die and Knives Out actress Ana de Armas.

Leonine Studios CEO Fred Kogel and Christoph Schneider, managing director of Prime Video Germany, announced the deal.

Launched in 2019 with the merger of Tele München Group, Universum Film, i&u TV, Wiedemann & Berg Film and W&B Television and backing from private equity giant KKR, the content house has since joined forces with fast-grown French group Mediawan to form Mediawan & Leonine, a holding company combining the two group’s pan-European media assets.