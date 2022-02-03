John Bradley on Saving the Planet, Stealing Scenes in ‘Moonfall’

If you watch the trailer for the apocalyptic disaster movie Moonfall, you might come away with the impression that the star of the film is its third-billed comedic lead. In the movie, Game of Thrones veteran John Bradley plays science-loving conspiracy theorist K. C. Houseman who discovers the moon is not what it seems and teams up with two astronauts — Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson — to try and save Earth. And indeed, in his first significant role in a major feature film, Bradley arguably becomes the star of the show amid his widely known co-stars.

“I loved to shoot with him,” director Roland Emmerich says of Bradley, who played Samwell Tarly on eight seasons of HBO’s fantasy drama. “First of all, he is super sweet, and, boy, is he a good actor. He is just one of these guys who has it. He has it. He’s so natural. He always came to me at the beginning of a scene and said, ‘I want to do this, this and this.’ I said, ‘Just do it.'”

In another recent endorsement of Bradley’s talent, Thrones‘ showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss tapped him as one of only two actors from their sprawling HBO fantasy epic to appear in the producers’ mysterious upcoming Netflix alien invasion drama, Three-Body Problem (the other was Ser Davos actor Liam Cunningham). Bradley also co-stars in the upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me, which is coming Feb. 11.

Below, the 33-year-old Manchester native talks about his post-Thrones life, landing Moonfall (in theaters Friday) and reuniting with the GoT producers on Three-Body Problem.

I remember when you were filming the final season of Thrones, you were so concerned about getting roles after the show wrapped because it was your big break and you had never been without a regular gig before. What was that like, career wise, in the months following the show ending?

After Thrones wrapped, I didn’t work for well over a year. I didn’t have any projects at all. I think it was because I was looking for something that could be no way compared to Thrones. A lot of clones popped up. I maybe could have got myself into one of those, but I just wanted to find something that was different. But the longer I spent looking for that, the less confident I became that I could ever do it. It was an interesting funk. I was a bit despondent and thought, “Well, that’s the end of it. I’m never going to get to work on that level again.”

Then I got a phone call that Jennifer Lopez was making a rom-com with Owen Wilson, and they’d like me to do a part. I couldn’t believe it. It was literally everything I wanted — it was modern, it was musical, and the character was very different in terms of his personality. It really restored my confidence and gave me such an unbelievable boost, and I’m so grateful to everybody involved in that. Then I felt much more open to go back to a slightly more Samwell-ish character in Moonfall in terms of the super intelligent, the bookish man with a crazy idea who’s trying to get people to believe what he says. I’m much more prepared to go back and put those colors on my palette again, having done Marry Me in between.

So how did Moonfall come about?

I first heard about it what seems like a very long time ago, pre-pandemic, December, 2019. I got sent the script and I loved it. I just felt that in this character there was so much scope to play so many different kinds of emotions — there are moments when he’s funny, when he’s scared, where he’s furious and heartbreaking. And I loved Roland and we talked about it. Then, over the summer, I read that the part had gone to somebody else.

Note: That “somebody else” would be Josh Gad. As Emmerich recalls it: “The first person I had in my mind was John Bradley. I got talked out of him. [The studio] talked me out of him and got Josh Gad. Then I said, ‘OK, Josh Gad is somewhat the same type. A little bit more intellectual, but it’s OK.’ Then all of a sudden HBO decided, ‘We will do our TV show [with Gad] earlier.’ He had signed on with that first. So we couldn’t use him anymore. Then I said, ‘I have the solution. Let’s go to John Bradley.’ That’s how it came to be that John Bradley is in the movie.” Back to Bradley:

Yeah, the studio wanted somebody else. Normally, that type of stuff washes off me. I don’t take it personally. But this time, I was a bit down about it because I thought I could create something really interesting and fun with this opportunity. And suddenly, I was back on the project with three weeks until we start shooting. Sometimes things just work out for you. As soon as I was given the second bite of the cherry, I was going to grab hold of it and take it for everything it had.

I sort of feel like in some ways the character’s position in this story is not entirely unlike you as an actor coming into this big movie with Roland, Patrick Wilson and Halle Berry: You and your character are initially just thrilled to have the opportunity, then end up performing really well.

There are so many parallels that can be drawn, even in the most outlandish of circumstances. The fact that the fact that K.C. Houseman was moon obsessed — he wouldn’t call himself a conspiracy theorist, he thinks he’s right and his proven to be right — then gets to go to space, which is as unlikely as anything. And to come from the background I’m from and I suddenly get to be in a movie with Oscar winner and icon Halle Berry, and be blasted into into space with them …

At the same time, I imagine being trapped in that cramped spaceship capsule set with two other actors for however many weeks on end, that at some point you’re like, “Okay, any experience can get boring and frustrating if you do it long enough.”

We shot it in deep lockdown in Montreal, where masks are mandatory in shops and there were no bars or restaurants open. [After work each day], we had to go right back to our rooms. There was no social life. So funny enough, the moments we spent filming in that capsule were the only moments we were allowed to be with other people without masks on for the whole time. I didn’t know what any of the crew look like for the whole shoot, it was like being in an alien environment. So I personally loved being in that capsule because it was only old school conventional human contact I got for the whole shoot!

So I’m not sure if this question is too smart or too dumb, but it’s probably at least one of the two: You play the conspiracy theorist who nobody believes who turns out to be right. Since this movie was written, but before it was released, we’ve had QAnon and January 6 and the anti-vax movement which have taken conspiracy theorists from seeming like kooky characters to toxic spreaders of misinformation. Was that discussed as all those events unfolded — whether it casts a pall over having that kind of character in what’s supposed to be a fun movie like this?

The one thing that I think saves me from having to seriously worry about that is the fact that K.C. Houseman is scientifically proven to be right. I think that that is something that separates him from the vast majority of conspiracy theories. A lot of conspiracy theories are against science and against logic. In this case, he may be against logic, but he’s got science on his side from the very first moment.

I heard your character tested through the roof with audiences. What was your reaction to the trailer being so Houseman-focused?

I’m only ever in service to an audience, first and foremost, and in service to directors and producers who’ve given me the chance to do the job. So I saw [that trailer] as sort of proof that I did a good job. Even though [my performance] felt good on the day, to see that trailer was just an enormous sense of relief that I’d done good enough and that they were happy with it — especially with the way [the role went] away and then came back it. It was a sort of vindication that they felt they made the right choice.

You’ve also reunited with Benioff and Weiss for Three-Body Problem. What it like being back together?

It’s a real joy. I’m so delighted that they picked me and just really grateful. And you know, it’s no secret some of the feedback they’ve gotten [about the final season of Game of Thrones]. And what they haven’t done is take the easy way out. They’ve given themselves another show that’s so ambitious. Elements of it make Game of Thrones look like it was playing it safe. I’ve never read a script with more scope to it, with a wider degree of themes and characters, and there’s all sorts of scientific principles. They picked a very ambitious project. I just really hope I can play a part in making a great success and maybe right a couple of wrongs and get them back to where I think they deserve to be in the public eye. So, fingers crossed.

Now that it’s been a few years, any new thoughts on Thrones looking back?

I think the legacy of it is only becoming more and more apparent as time goes on. The fact there seems to be a brand-new blockbuster TV show on every week now. You almost forget that when we started our show there was none of that. We were the first to do appointment TV that had the entire world talking, or the first to do that for a long time or maybe ever on that scale. Now things like Squid Game and the Marvel stuff has the world talking. But it feels like our legacy is that we set a template for what TV could be doing then raised the ceiling. People should remember what a special show it was and how it was like no TV we had ever seen before. All the shows now we think are great owe a bit of debt to what Dan and David and HBO and everybody involved did.

—Aaron Couch contributed reporting.