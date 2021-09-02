‘Moonfall’ Trailer Pits Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson Against the Moon

In the year 2022, the Moon will come to us. That’s the tagline of the first trailer for Moonfall, Independence Day filmmaker Roland Emmerich’s upcoming disaster film.

The film centers on NASA executive and former astronaut (Halle Berry) who must team with an astronaut from her past (Patrick Wilson) and a conspiracy theorist (John Bradley) to save the planet after the Moon is knocked out of orbit and is put on a collision course with Earth.

Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak and Donald Sutherland also star in Moonfall, which Emmerich wrote with Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen. Emmerich and Kloser also produced. Lionsgate showed off the opening scene for Moonfall last week at CinemaCon. The opening took place in 2011, and showed Berry and Wilson’s characters in space repairing a satellite when debris from the Moon hits them, killing their colleague.

Emmerich established himself as a master of disaster with Independence Day, and has since directed disaster films such as The Day After Tomorrow and 2012. Lionsgate will release Moonfall on Feb. 2, 2022.