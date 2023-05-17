×
Cannes: ‘Rings of Power’ Star Morfydd Clark Joins Revenge Thriller ‘Uncle’ for WestEnd

Eddie Marsan has also joined the film alongside 'Gangs of London' star Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù.

Morfydd Clark
Guy Coombes/Courtesy of subject

Morfydd Clark (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Saint Maud) and Eddie Marsan (Vice, Deadpool 2) have joined Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù (His House, Gangs of London) in Uncle, a visceral revenge thriller from director Joe Marcantonio (Kindred).

In the film, after the brutal murder of their family, barely teenage Millie and her Uncle John (Dìrísù) embark on a brutal mission of revenge and retribution. But as they get closer to the people responsible, Millie must decide if she is ready to follow the bloody path of vengeance… and its violent, premature journey into adulthood. 

Uncle is produced by Auroral Pictures’ Rebecca Knapp (Rollin with the Nines, Popcorn) and Matthew Wakeham (Two for Joy, The Facility). The film is co-written by Marcantonio and Owynne Dawkins. Nicola Pearcey of Picnik Entertainment (Military Wives, The Almond and the Seahorse) is executive producing.

“I’m thrilled to be working on a project so specific to rural Wales but with so much resonance with contemporary issues affecting people everywhere,” said Clark. “The script gripped me and working with such talented filmmakers, cast and crew is a dream.”

Added Marcantonio: “This really is a dream cast for me, with three of the most incredible actors around – I’m so excited for us all to get started and to bring this amazing story to life.”

Principal photography is set to begin in Autumn in the UK. WestEnd is handling worldwide sales.

Marsan is repped by Markham, Froggatt and Irwin and UTA. Morfydd is repped by Curtis Brown, Mosaic LA and UTA. 

