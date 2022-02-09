Berlin: Morgan Freeman, Josh Hutcherson to Lead Time-Bending Sci-Fi Thriller ’57 Seconds’

Oscar winner Morgan Freeman and The Hunger Games grad Josh Hutcherson are teaming up for action science-fiction thriller 57 Seconds, launching at Berlin’s virtual European Film Market with Highland Film Group.

Directed by Rusty Cundieff (Tales From the Hood, Chappelle’s Show), the film is written by Macon Blair (Netflix’s I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore, which won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance) and based on a story by British author E.C. Tubbs.

57 Seconds follows tech blogger Franklin Fausti (Hutcherson), who lands a career-defining interview with the visionary technology guru Anton Burrell (Freeman). After thwarting an attack against the celebrated technophile, Franklin picks up a mysterious ring that Burrell has dropped and soon discovers the ring allows its possessor to travel 57 seconds into the past. Driven by revenge and with Burrell’s support, Franklin uses the ring to dismantle the pharmaceutical company responsible for his sister’s death. But he soon gets entangled in a treacherous and brutal chain of events with much more than his own destiny at stake.

A Curmudgeon Films and Revelations Entertainment production, 57 Seconds is produced by Griff Furst (Where All Light Tends to Go), Lori McCreary (Invictus), Gary Lucchesi (Million Dollar Baby), and Thomas P. Vitale (Slasher). The film is executive produced by Ford Corbett, Som Kohanzadeh, Yoram Kohanzadeh and Miguel Sandoval.

The film is co-financed by Highland Film Group, which is representing international rights to the film and will launch sales at the upcoming European Film Market. CAA Media Finance is representing domestic rights. Principal photography on the time-bending thriller is set to start in April on location in Louisiana.

“I am beyond thrilled to have the considerable talents of Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson as contributors to our time-travel thriller, 57 Seconds,” said Cundieff, best known for his horror-comedy anthology films Tales from the Hood, Tales from the Hood 2 and Tales from the Hood 3, alongside Sundance-premiering mockumentary Fear of a Black Hat. “Today we have tools at our fingertips that allow us to respond to events at the moment, short-circuiting our time to be thoughtful and consider the consequences. 57 Seconds examines how emotions influence the innate human desire to solve things quickly via technology, be it a gun, pill or computer. I am truly looking forward to getting on set with our talented cast and producing team to create something special.”

Added Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier: “57 Seconds is an exhilarating action thriller, with a high-energy, seat-of-your-pants storyline. We cannot wait to see the cameras roll this spring and see this fantastic story come to life.”

Cundieff is represented by Rich Freeman at Code Entertainment; Hutcherson is represented by Gersh, The Beddingfield Co, Viewpoint and Adam Kaller; Blair is represented by CAA, Anonymous Content and attorney Bradley Garrett; media representation for Freeman and Revelations Entertainment by Stan Rosenfield, Rosenfield Media Group.