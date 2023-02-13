Berlin: Morgan Freeman, Kate Mara, Laurence Fishburne to Star in English-Language Remake of ‘The Little Bedroom’ (Exclusive)

Oscar-winner Morgan Freeman, Kate Mara and Laurence Fishburne are set to star in The Little Bedroom, the English-language remake of the 2010 Swiss film La Petite Chambre.

Sierra/Affinity are launching sales on the project and will be introducing it to buyers at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Stéphanie Chuat and Véronique Reymond, the writer-director duo for whom the 2010 film was their directorial debut, will return to write and direct the remake, which is described as a “story life and hope but mainly of the heart.” Gary Foster and Russ Krasnoff will produce via the Krasnoff/Foster Entertainment banner along with Vega Film, which produced the original.

The Little Bedroom follows John, whose heart has weakened with age, but still beats with a stubborn independence. He refuses to entertain his son Michael’s plan of settling him in a retirement home, nor will he accept help from Rose, his home nurse. But after a bad fall, John is finally forced to rely on Rose – whose broken heart needs care and healing just as much as his. As a friendship is forged, they help each other find the strength and peace to move on.

“I am very excited to be working with Stéphanie and Véronique on The Little Bedroom,” said Foster. “They are talented filmmakers who bring not only a bold cinematic vision to their films but a deep understanding of character. Working with world class actors: Morgan, Kate and Laurence, I am excited about the special film they will make.”

Chuat and Reymond’s last film My Little Sister starred Nina Hoss (Tár) and premiered in competition at the 2020 Berlinale International Film Festival as well as Locarno in 2021. It was the Swiss entry for the 2021 Oscars. Their work also includes Les Dames (2018) and the upcoming Netflix series Transatlantic.