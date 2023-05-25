Adeline Rudolph to Play Kitana in New Line’s ‘Mortal Kombat 2’ (Exclusive)

Adeline Rudolph, who made her debut as part of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, has joined Tati Gabrielle, her co-star on the Netflix series, in New Line’s spine-severing sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat.

Simon McQuoid, who directed the previous movie based on the video game franchise, is back behind the console for the new feature, which sees Karl Urban leading the ensemble and diverse cast.

Written by Jeremy Slater, the sequel continues the story of a group of ragtag fighters, versed in the ways of martial arts, who defend our reality, which is known as Earthrealm, against the Outworld. The first movie, released during the pandemic in both theaters and on HBO Max, remains one of the streamer’s biggest hits to date.

Rudolph will play Kitana, a character first introduced in Mortal Kombat II, the video game that thrust the franchise into the 1990s pop culture mainstream and made it what it is today. Kitana, known for her cutthroat steel fans, became one of the video game series’ signature characters.

Kitana has a close bond with Jade, a popular Kombat character who will be played by Gabrielle. The casting reunites the two actresses who were closely linked on Sabrina, playing part of a trio of deadly mean girls known as the Weird Sisters.

Urban, meanwhile, is playing fan-favorite character Johnny Cage, an action movie star who enters the Mortal Kombat tournament in order to prove to naysayers he is able to do his own stunts.

Producing Kombat 2 are Atomic Monster’s James Wan and Michael Clear, and Broken Road Productions’ Todd Garner. McQuoid and E. Bennett Walsh are also producing.

Making her screen debut with Sabrina, Hong Kong-born model-turned-actress Rudolph also had a stint on CW’s Riverdale and co-starred in Netflix’s Resident Evil series, which debuted in 2022. She is currently filming the female lead in Millennium’s Hellboy: The Crooked Man, directed by Brian Taylor.

Rudolph is repped by APA, Luber Roklin Entertainment, and Goodman Genow.