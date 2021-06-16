Animated ‘Mortal Kombat Legends’ Sequel Arriving This Summer (Exclusive)

Joel McHale and Jennifer Carpenter are signing up for more Mortal Kombat. The actors are returning to voice star in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms after voicing Johnny Cage (McHale) and Sonya Blade (Carpenter) in Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge.

The new film reunites much of the Scorpion’s Revenge team, including actors Jordan Rodrigues as Liu Kang, Patrick Seitz as Scorpion & Hanzo Hasashi, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung & Cyrax, Robin Atkin Downes as Shinnok & Reiko, Dave B. Mitchell as Raiden, Kintaro & Sektor; Ikè Amadi as Jax Briggs & One Being; Grey Griffin as Kitana, Satoshi Hasashi & Mileena; and Fred Tatasciore as Shao Kahn.

New castmembers include Matthew Mercer as Stryker & Smoke; Bayardo De Murguia as Sub-Zero/Kuai Liang; Matt Yang King as Kung Lao; Paul Nakauchi as Lin Kuei Grandmaster; Emily O’Brien as Jade; and Debra Wilson as D’Vorah.

Scorpion’s Revenge filmmakers behind the project include director Ethan Spaulding, screenwriter Jeremy Adams, producers Rick Morales and Jim Krieg, executive producer Sam Register and creative consultant Ed Boon, who co-created the popular video game with John Tobias.

Mortal Kombat launched as a game in 1992 and has gone on to sell more than 49 million copies across dozen of games and expansions. Mortal Kombat was a adapted as live-action movie in 1995, with New Line unleashing a hard-R reboot earlier this year.

Battle of the Realms comes from Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NeatherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. It is expected for a late summer release this year from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.