Moses Ingram, Michael Shannon Join Joshua Oppenheimer’s ‘The End’ Musical for Neon

Moses Ingram and Michael Shannon have joined Tilda Swinton and George MacKay in Joshua Oppenheimer’s musical The End for Neon.

The latest additions to the ensemble cast include Bronagh Gallagher, Tim McInnerny, and Lennie James. Ingram has credits that includes Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, playing Inquisitor Reva on Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi and she starred in Apple’s Lady in the Lake with Natalie Portman.

Shannon recently starred opposite Jessica Chastain in Paramount Network’s limited series George and Tammy, and he recently wrapped his directorial debut Eric LaRue, a film based on the Brett Neveu play of the same name.

Oppenheimer’s golden-age musical about the last human family is currently in production in Ireland, with Neon co-financing the international co-production. Additional production is set for Italy and Germany later this year.

Swinton and MacKay were previously announced to star in the musical.

“I am thrilled to be making The End in collaboration with this miraculous ensemble of artists. I am in awe of each of them. It has been a journey of six years to reach this point, and I could not be more humbled,” Oppenheimer said in a statement.

Signe Byrge Sørensen and Oppenheimer are producing for Final Cut for Real. Wild Atlantic Pictures and Match Factory Productions are co-producing. The Danish Film Institute and Film- und Medienstiftung NRW are supporting the financing.

Marius de Vries is an executive music producer on The End after serving in that role on La La Land, Annette and Coda. The film features original music by Josh Schmidt, the composer behind Adding Machine.

Scandinavian Film Distribution will distribute in Nordic territories. The Match Factory is handling international sales.

